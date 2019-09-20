The Salvation Army of Burlington officially has a new Corps Community Center. The new facility, located at 216 Columbus Dr., marked its opening yesterday with a building dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting.

The idea for, and completion of the new building has been more than 12 years in the making, said Lt. Dennis Jolly, corps officer at the Salvation Army.

Jolly oversees all Salvation Army administration, business and programming activity in the Burlington and West Burlington communities. According to Jolly, the old location on South Third Street was limited in what it could offer the community due to lack of space, and issues associated with it being an older building. Needless to say, the idea for an expanded, modern space was never far from people’s minds.

“This has been the vision for a long time, to have this new facility, and it’s finally here,” said Jolly. “We are so thrilled, and eager to see what this brings to the community. We’re just excited to get going.”

Roberto Sanchez has been involved with the Salvation Army for about 20 years, 16 of which he has served as the advisory board chairman.

“We’ve been talking about and planning for this new space for just about as long as I’ve been involved with the Salvation Army,” said Sanchez. “We knew we needed something more efficient, and had discussed moving to a full campus — one big convenient location that incorporated the family store and the Corps office in one facility. We also wanted property with a fair amount of green space because we wanted to do more youth-related and outside activities.”

The property is more accessible as well, centrally located and along a bus route.

“It’s the best, most prime property we could have hoped for,” said Sanchez. “Somebody up above was looking after us.”

The facility is equipped with a modern kitchen, larger food pantry, more storage space, a fellowship hall and chapel and rooms for various programs. Daily lunches will continue Monday through Friday, and church services will be held every Sunday in the chapel. Also continuing and expanding will be the women’s ministry, outdoor activities for youth and adult programming.

The new headquarters is just the first of three phases. Given the aforementioned green space, there is quite literally room to grow. The second phase will be a gymnasium, and the third is a sanctorium, or worship center.

“There’s no projected timeline for these additions, as both will cost around $3.5 million to complete,” said Jolly. “We’re incredibly happy with what we’ll be able to do with this building, and will just take the rest one day at a time.”

The dedication ceremony yesterday included hymns, scripture readings, and several presentations, followed by the ribbon cutting. The center officially opens today.

“There are a lot of things we can do with this facility that we weren’t able to do before, and opportunities we never dreamed that we would have,” said Sanchez. “There are so many future plans that this Corp makes possible.”