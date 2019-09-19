Many people around the world have grown up and built something using one of the most popular toys in the world, LEGOs.

Unfortunately many people change and turn in the little brick toys for video games, sports, or other hobbies as they grow older.

But one Ames man did something that many wouldn’t dare to pursue: a dream working with those plastic bricks.

Chris Ihle quit his full-time job as a mortgage banker at Wells Fargo, and has been working on life-size LEGO statues for the past six months; ironically, he and his brother did not play with LEGOs growing up, but loved everything “Star Wars.”

While he was driving back from a basketball tournament in Kansas City with his daughter, Ihle got the urge to build a life-size statue of a storm trooper that drew inspiration from a “How I Met Your Mother” episode he recently watched.

“I wanted to build a storm trooper, and there’s not really a place where you can go and buy a life-size statue of things,” he said. “So I thought, well, I could draw a person in a 3-D world, using an app, so I could create a grid to make LEGOs.”

Unfortunately, the original app he used did not pan out, but it gave him the inspiration to pursue a mode of creating these life-size statues out of LEGOs.

So, for the next month or so while Ihle was working, he would play with LEGOs, and began thinking about a way to move forward with his idea that is now called: “We Build U.”

He then quit his job.

“I guess people who know me know I’m either all in on something, or completely out,” Ihle said. “A lot of people would keep their day job and do this on the side, (but I said) ‘let’s do it.’”

From there, he acquired a $10,000 loan from his father, who was hesitant, and began reaching out to at least 30 high-profile celebrities through phone calls, social media and emails without having any work to show.

But for every 30 people he reached out to, around three replied each day, including his first clients, John and Matt Altman, of BRAVO’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

“We just thought it was a very cool idea,” Matt Altman said. “They’re incredible pieces, and they are one of a kind, and truly appeal to everyone.”

Altman said both he and his brother grew up as avid LEGO fans, and that appeal drew them to Ihle’s work.

After the Altmans agreed to buy a statue, Ihle and his partner, Chris Rau, got to work building two life-size statues of the Altmans. It took more than 600 hours to build and contains 114,000 different LEGOs.

The difference between official LEGO builders and Ihle is the use of plates, which allows details such as space in-between a hand and a phone, or the back of a suit curved and out like it were real.

“Building is not pretty,” Ihle said. “Sometimes it’s therapeutic, but then there are days where you can be (working) on an elbow, and you literally want to kill everyone around you.”

In July, the tandem finished the Altman brothers statues and took them to Los Angeles, where they will be on display in a gallery that is currently under construction, Ihle said. But the trip to LA wasn’t all glamorous, as an accident with one of the statues occurred and forced Ihle to fly Rau out.

Through that “worst day of my life” experience, however, they discovered a better way of keeping each statue together by using a special adhesive that glues the bricks together and makes them more sturdy.

And when the Altmans first saw the art, they were shocked.

“I think it honestly turned out amazing, and it’s better than we thought it would be,” Matt Altman said.

Currently, We Build U is working on its second project, which is a statue of Simon Estes for Des Moines Area Community College’s new school of fine arts, named after the world renown opera singer, who is a visiting professor at DMACC.

“It’s truly a unique piece, and a unique idea, and we thought it’d be kind of exciting to have that type of art honoring (Estes),” DMACC’s President Rob Denson said.

After Ihle and Rau are finished with Estes, they will work on building a statue of the main two characters from the “Music Man,” Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. There will be a big celebration in Mason City next year honoring Meredith Wilson, a Mason City native and writer of the play, and simultaneously, Hugh Jackson will begin playing Hill on Broadway, Ihle said.

Mason City native and philanthropist John Pappajohn, the namesake of the popular sculpture garden in downtown Des Moines, is financing the statue.

“For start-up businesses, all of them struggle for clients at the beginning, but for us, without having any product, our first three clients have been the largest real estate agents in the world, a world renown opera singer and the largest venture capitalists in the history of the state of Iowa,” Ihle said.

Although he has only reached out to high-profile people, Ihle’s goal is to be able to build statues for anyone who would like one.

“At the end of the day we want to build everybody, because everyone has a great story, and everyone has somebody in their life that they’d love to honor with a life-size LEGO statue,” he said.