For the second meet in a row, senior Julia Zurek (Louisville) has led the Peru State cross country team. Zurek finished 60th out of 118 runners in the Bronco Stampede hosted by Hastings College on Saturday.



Fort Hays State (Kan.), an NCAA Division II team, won the Stampede with a team score of 34. Concordia was second with 45 points.



The other team scores were third – Friends (Kan.) – 55, fourth – Newman (Kan.) – another NCAA DII team – 131, fifth – College of St. Mary – 173, sixth – Tabor (Kan.) – 182, seventh – CWC Rustlers – 195, eighth – Bellevue – 213, ninth – Hastings – 225, tenth – Dodge City (Kan.) – 250, and 11th – Peru State – 301.



Zurek's finish in 22:39.62 was 44th for scoring purposes. Sophia Schroeder (Ravenna) was the next Bobcat runner as she finished 81st/57th in 24:20.64. Jacey Sutton (Wahoo) was 99th/65th in 25:45.17 while Hailee Lynn (Malcolm) was 101st/67th in 26:12.20. Alyssa Brink (Oakland, Iowa) was 102nd/68th in 26:13.57.



Peru State's other finishers were Aubrey Wattier (Malcolm) – 104th in 26:48.87, Brealynn Wattier (Malcolm) – 105th in 27:06.13, Marissa Wingert (Panama, Iowa) – 109th in 28:37.49, Makalah Scheele (Beatrice) – 114th in 30:25.27, and Annika McDonald (Tecumseh) – 117th in 32:21.51.



Zurek ran nearly 41 seconds faster than in her first race of the year in the Bearcat Invite. Also showing an improvement from the first week were Schroeder (79 seconds), Lynn (64 seconds), Brink (59 seconds), Brealynn Wattier (2 minutes, 26 seconds), Wingert (over four minutes), Scheele (two minutes), and McDonald (over three minutes).



Upcoming Meets



Peru State will be off for two weeks before competing in the Wildcat Open hosted by Wayne State on Friday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. in Wayne.