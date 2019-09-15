The 4th annual “Pink Pumpkin Walk” will be held on October 19th at 11am. Help us support October as being “Breast Cancer Awareness Month”. This walk is for all cancer survivors and in memory of loved ones. Pre-register by October 12th. $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt. Youth registration is $10.

Call to order a personalized pink pumpkin in memory of a loved one, for those who have beat cancer and those currently with their fight. The cost for a pumpkin is $10 due by October 12th. You will take the pumpkin home with you at the conclusion of the event.

Proceeds are going to the Richardson County Cancer Fund and Nemaha County Giving Hope Cancer Fund. Both organizations use the funds to help local individuals with travel expenses for treatments.

Get your “Pink On” and come out to support this very important event. A raffle will be held during the event. Raffle items will be accepted prior to and also the day of the walk.

As we go into our fourth year of this event, we are confident the community will embrace and support this event to raise awareness and hope for the lives of everyone affected by cancer.

Contact Information to register for the walk and to purchase a memorial pumpkin, Angie Alexander, 402-883-2115.

Indian Cave State Park, 65296 720 Rd., Shubert, Nebraska. 402-883-2575. A park entry permit is required.