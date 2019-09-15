Sunday

Sep 15, 2019 at 3:53 PM


Representatives of the Federal Communications Commission will be on hand in Nebraska City at an open house set for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Rowe Public Safety Complex, 1516 Central Ave.
Representatives will be available to answer questions on a variety of topics, including scam phone calls, phone bills, and television channel concerns. 