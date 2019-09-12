Story County Treasurer Ted Rasmusson informed Story County residents last week that the Treasurer’s Office is out of stock of the “Blackout” license plates due to extremely high demand. The Treasurer’s Office will not be able to issue standard numbered “Blackout” plates until the stock is replenished.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) informed the Treasurer’s Office that they are working hard to replenish county stocks statewide, but cannot guarantee shipping dates of the new stock. The Treasurer’s Office hopes to have the “Blackout” plate restocked in the office within three weeks. The office apologizes to residents for any inconvenience this may cause.

Story County residents can still order a standard “Blackout” plate directly from IDOT by mail. Mail-in forms are available at https://iowadot.gov. Any Story County residents wanting personalized “Blackout” plates will need to order them online or by mail by completing a form at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/personalizedplates/home.aspx.

Anyone with questions can call the Treasurer’s Office at 515-382-7330 or visit www.storycountyiowa.gov.