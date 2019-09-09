The entering class of freshmen at Peru State College is the largest in at least thirty years. The class size reached 290 on the first day of classes, Monday, August 19.

“Over the past year, the College has purposefully planned for a larger freshmen class,” said Dr. Jesse Dorman, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs. This growth is important in our mission to engage students with educational opportunities.”

With the increase in freshmen, Peru State is also seeing more students in its residence halls. This fall Residence Hall occupancy is 16% higher than fall 2018 occupancy.

Enrollment was driven in part by the addition of junior varsity sports this fall. Peru State added junior varsity baseball, softball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. The College also made cheer a competitive team sport.

Wayne Albury, athletic director, writes, “The Athletic Department is proud and excited to see enrollment increases through new opportunities for student-athletes. We’ll continue to partner closely with Admissions to highlight Peru State’s great programs, faculty and facilities.”

The larger freshmen class have also responded to improved dining facilities, a new scholarship structure and other campus upgrades planned to benefit the student experience.

Students interested in attending Peru State – now or in the future – are invited to visit www.peru.edu/admissions or to call the Office of Admission at (402) 872-2221