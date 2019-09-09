After a one month hiatus, the highly coveted Peek into the Past has returned!

This week’s edition is an image of a report card from 1910-1914 at Boone High School. As the student completed each class they were awarded a check mark next to the class if they passed.

Many years prior to the invention of the computer, public schools required penmanship and spelling as subjects at a high school level which today have been replaced with typing course and or courses.

Ed Mondt, of Boone, and self-identified genealogist and historian, has spent almost his entire life observing the city of Boone. As year’s passed, Ed has acquired an immense collection of historical artifacts and documents that he has decided to share with the Boone News-Republican.