Make sure to see the new fall display in the Hughes Conservatory before Nov. 16. As summer turns to fall, we welcome cooler days and longer nights, warm apple cider and vibrant leaves. But for Cyclone fans, fall means one thing… IT’S GAME TIME. While the football team hits the gridiron next door and students return to campus classrooms, feel the energy build in our Conservatory, with our giant game clock sweeping over a field of cardinal and gold surrounded with seasonal edibles. Join us to celebrate the best season yet, whether you love football or flora.

The quarterback of the season is definitely the chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum spp.), which is the star of the game in many autumn floral displays. With an impressive range of colors and forms, “mums” reach their peak as other garden favorites start to decline. A tough team player is the rugged, yet cheerful, treasure flower (Gazania spp.), and gardeners love low-maintenance gazanias for their high tolerance of extreme heat and even drought. Lantana (Lantana camara) is a garden favorite. Easy to grow, it offers late season blooms that attract butterflies and hummingbirds, plus provides bright, dynamic color. Its colors change over time, from yellows to magenta, oranges, and reds, as a signal to pollinators. A team’s Spirit Squad – cheerleaders, dance team and mascots – is essential. They create context for the event and rev up the crowd to let the team really shine. In a plant display, a full and bountiful background of dark foliage helps a design feature pop. Ornamental edibles, such as lettuce, kale and basil, perfectly set off the star players as they take the field. Go Team!