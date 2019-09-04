Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann advised that on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:48 p.m., Cass County Sheriff's Deputies along with Weeping Water, Manley and Avoca fire and rescue and Cass County Medics, responded to a one vehicle rollover injury accident on 120th Street by Mckelvie Road, in Weeping Water.

A red 2001 Nissan Xterra driven by a 16-year-old male of Weeping Water, was traveling north on 120th Street by Mckelvie Road, when it lost control on the gravel road and rolled the vehicle several times before landing in a bean field on the east side of the road.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UNMC Omaha by Weeping Water Rescue for his injuries.

The female juvenile passenger who was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident was able to exit the vehicle on her own and go to a residence near by to call in the accident. The female passenger was transported to UNMC Omaha by Weeping Water rescue for evaluation.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident. The sheriff's office reports that the accident investigation is complete.