WEST DES MOINES - A Perry man died after a motorcycle crash on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of University Avenue.

West Des Moines police responded to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 4000 block of University Avenue. A release from the West Des Moines Police Department said two motorcycles and an SUV were involved in the crash.

One of the motorcyclists, Mark Eppert, 39 of Perry, was transported to a hospital, where he died. A passenger on Eppert’s motorcycle, Heidi Godwin, 42, was injured. The release said she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The release went to add that while the crash investigation is ongoing, “police say speed was likely a contributing factor.”