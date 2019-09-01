When water poured through the break in the Hesco Barriers, Collin Wilson's truck became an unsung tragedy of the devastation.

He was with the city crews monitoring and beefing up the flood barriers on June 1. He and the rest of the city staff were first alerted to the break in the barrier and the rushing floodwaters when people came out of a restaurant to point to it.

“My first thought was ‘my truck’s over there,’” said Wilson.

Wilson's truck was engulfed in floodwater. He knew right away, his truck was ruined. It was weeks before he could even get to his truck. When he got the chance he looked in his truck, it was covered in mud. His truck, which was more than 20 years old, was a total loss.

Wilson managed to save a few things. He saved two snow brushes, his toolbox, and a mini wooden guitar with Jimi Hendrix reference that was hanging from his mirror.

“Dropped that little guitar in bleach and it was fine,” he said.

Wilson said neither his insurance, nor FEMA or the city, paid for his truck. Wilson has since purchased a 1999 truck that looks similar to his old truck, which he had bought new.

Wilson had been in the middle of making repairs on his old truck. He had replaced much of what was under the hood as well and he was set to work on the rear wheel wells this summer.

Wilson said some of his best memories of the truck include driving to Saint Louis for ball games and family trips.

The old truck also is getting a new life. A co-worker is gutting the truck with hopes of using the frame as a race car.