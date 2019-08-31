Every year, as the summer season comes to a close, so does the Boone Municipal Pool. That may be the last opportunity for humans to swim in the pool, but it’s the first for the four-legged furry friends.

Monday afternoon, the BMP opened their doors for an event called, Pooches in Paradise—where dogs of all shapes and sizes can play in the water before it closes and drains until next spring.

There were a little more than 100 dogs that got to run, jump and swim in the water.

Check out the photos captured by Boone News-Republican photographer Logan Kahler!