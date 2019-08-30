It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ARRESTS

8/12/2019

A 17 year old male Waukee juvenile was arrested for theft.

8/12/2019

A 16 year old male West Des Moines juvenile was arrested for theft.

8/12/2019

A 16 year old male West Des Moines juvenile was arrested for theft.

8/12/2019

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

8/15/2019

A 54 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for driving while registration suspended.

INCIDENTS

Interfere with Official Acts: On 8-12-19 Waukee Officers engaged in a foot pursuit in the 100 block of Dartmoor Dr.

Harassment: On 8-15-19 officers were dispatched to the 10 block of SE Windfield Pkwy for a harassment report.

Assault: On 8-18-19 officers responded to a dispute in the 300 block of Sandalwood.

Animal Bite: On 8-18-19 a Waukee Officer was dispatched to 1100 block of SE Mapleleaf Ln. on an animal bite.

PROPERTY

Theft: On 8-13-19 Waukee police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Hickman Rd for a theft report.

Illegal Dumping: On 8-13-19 officers were dispatched to the 10 block of SE Windfield Pkwy for an illegal dumping report.

Theft: On 8-13-19 officers took a theft report at 1300 block of LA Grant Pkwy.

Criminal Mischief: On 8-13-19 officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of SE Florence Dr. for a vandalism report.

Found Property: On 8-14-19 officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Prairie Bluff Dr. for a found property report.

Found Property: On 8-15-19 Waukee Officers were called to the 1300 block of SE LA Grant Parkway on found property.

Disorderly Conduct: On 8-13-19 an officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of SE University on a noise complaint.

Found Property: On 8-17-19 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E Hickman Road on found property.

Criminal Mischief: On 8-18-19 officers responded to a dispute in the 300 block of Sandalwood.