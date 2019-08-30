It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

August 21, 2019

A 29 year old male Fort Dodge resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of a no contact order.

August 22, 2019

A 39 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension.

A 29 year old female Bayard resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense.

August 23, 2019

Driver one was traveling south in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal and turning left into a median divider when she was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $8,000 and $3,000.00 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured distance.

A Woodward driver was traveling in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal when he lost something off of a trailer he was pulling and several vehicles struck the items. No injuries reported. Damages to vehicles estimated in range of $200 to $2,000.

August 24, 2019

A driver was traveling south on Highway 169 when he tried to turn onto Highway 141 but was going too fast and left the road striking a light pole. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000 and $1,500 to the light pole.

August 25, 2019

A 28 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

A 19 year old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for assault.

A Van Meter driver was traveling in the 29000 block of Prospect Circle when he approached a curve and did not make the turn rolling on its side down a steep drop off striking a tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A 24 year old female Waukee resident was arrested near S 81st St and Wishful Vista Dr., for OWI.

A 39 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 24 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested at 36314 Tabor Rd., Van Meter for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 26, 2019

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at the 118 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, failure to maintain or use safety belts, driving under suspension, no insurance and operation without registration card or plate.