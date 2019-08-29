Roy Justus

Age: 32

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? I will be a long-term substitute for Karen Niblock teaching seventh-grade social studies.

Where were you raised? Anchorage, AK

What is your education background? I have a B.A. in theatre performance from Freed-Hardeman University, and attended Middle Tennessee State University for teacher certification in history.

What other schools have you taught at? I taught economics and government for two years at Hillsboro High in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to Ames in August 2018.

What excites you about working at Nevada? I was able to finish the term with last year’s seventh-grade class, and am excited to continue working with the wonderful faculty and staff. I’m also looking forward to meeting the new students and getting them curious and excited about worldwide culture.

Who are your family members? I live in Ames with my wife, Allison, who is an MFA candidate in creative writing at Iowa State, and two cats, Whitman and Petunia.

Danyele Henson

Age: 29

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Special education associate at the middle school

Where were you raised? Huxley

What is your education background? Graduated from Ballard High School in 2008

What excites you about working at Nevada? I am very excited to work with and get to know everyone in the district.

Who are your family members? Terrance Henson, husband; Hayden, daughter in second grade and Ryder, kindergarten

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? We all love being outside with family.

Emma DenHartog

Age: 22

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Sixth-grade language arts

Where were you raised? Indianola

What is your education background? Iowa State University, B.A. in human sciences-elementary education, endorsements K-eighth for reading and language arts

What excites you about working at Nevada? It is a close-knit community.

Who are your family members? Mark, Dana, Samuel, Madeline DenHartog; boyfriend Austin Oppenheimer and dog, Penny

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? Reading, journaling, thrift-shopping, doodling

Candy Anderson

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Part-time food service director

Where were you raised? Des Moines, graduated from Story-City High School

What other schools have you worked at? Food service director at South Hamilton and former Nevada food service director

What excites you about working at Nevada? I have been retired from here for five years and recently took the opportunity to come back to the district and work part time. Nevada CSD is a thriving, forward-thinking district with excellent staff and students and I am excited to be back in this environment.

Who are your family members? Husband Harold, daughter Leigh Miller, her husband, Ryan, and their four children; daughter Noelle McLatchie, husband Jason and four children

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I love to cook, go antiquing and work on crossword puzzles but my favorite pastime is spending time with my eight grandkids.

Elsa Corado

Age: 34

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Support staff/food service

Where were you raised? Guatemala

What is your education background? Business administration

What excites you about working at Nevada? Meeting new people and having new experiences

Who are your family members? Husband and 5-year-old daughter

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I love baking and spending time with my daughter.

Marcia Rima

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? I will be a para for preschool classroom, working with Colleen Wrage.

Where were you raised? I was raised on a farm near Plainfield.

What is your education background? I received a B.A. from the University of Iowa in Spanish and education

What other schools have you taught at? I was formerly a Spanish teacher at Starmont High School

What excites you about working at Nevada? I am excited to watch the students grow, have fun with them, and meet new people (staff and students).

Who are your family members? Husband Neil and a son, Ben, who is a senior at Nevada.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy photography, gardening, and swimming. I also volunteer with the Story County 4-H program.

Andrea Sutherland

Age: 40

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Associate at the middle school

Where were you raised? Rippey

What is your education background? Graduate of Iowa State University in animal science

What excites you about working at Nevada? I love the atmosphere that the administrators generate and look forward to working with the students.

Who are your family members? Husband Dave; kids Bryce, Caleb, Ean and Feylin

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? Girl Scout leader and Caticist teacher

Patrek Tufts

Age: 27

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Seventh-grade math; middle school football and head varsity basketball coach

Where were you raised? Bondurant

What is your education background? I graduated from Grand View with degrees in secondary ed and applied math. I am currently attending Viterbo, studying educational leadership.

What other schools have you taught at? One year at EBF and two years at Highland-Riverside, high school math from algebra I to pre-calculus

What excites you about working at Nevada? Building relationships and working in an incredible community

Who are your family members? Parents Joe and Melodee, sister Miranda and dog Winston

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? Sports, fishing and working out - also a die-hard Cubs fan

Heather Murphy

Age: 33

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Middle school associate

Where were you raised? Perry

What is your education background? Cosmetology license, CNA, AAS degree in health and beauty management

What excites you about working at Nevada? Getting to know the teachers and students, helping instill a love of learning and facilitating important peer bonds. Being a constant smiling face and helping make a positive environment for all.

Who are your family members? Husband Jeremy, daughters Nevaen and Ophelia, sons Riley and Trey, and dog Scout

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? Crafting, gardening, cooking, travelling, thrift and vintage shopping, sewing

Sonia Gutierrez

Age: 29

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Special education assistant

Where were you raised? San Jose, Calif.

What excites you about working at Nevada? Working with kids, also as Spanish-speaking, help out families stay informed about their children’s growth in school

Who are your family members? Husband Javier, son Yandel and daughters Yarel and Yaneli

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? Working out, cooking, outdoor walks, watching movies

Jordan Bentley

Age: 32

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? High school world history teacher

Where were you raised? Calmar

What is your education background? Graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in secondary education

What other schools have you taught at? West Marshall (American history) and Washington (American history/government)

What excites you about working at Nevada? Working with all the wonderful staff and great students

Who are your family members? Wife Hailee, who teaches at the middle school and daughter Sutton Jane

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I like to go fishing and boating during the summer.

Meg Hanson

Age: 24

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Fifth-eighth grade art

Where were you raised? Hampton

What is your education background? Iowa State University, elementary education with an endorsement in art and design

What other schools have you taught at? Eagle Grove Community Schools, K-eighth grade art

What excites you about working at Nevada? I am very excited to meet all of my students and colleagues. I love the location and small-town feel of Nevada.

Devon O’Connell

Age: 24

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Middle school counselor

Where were you raised? Maquoketa

What is your education background? Coe College, B.A. in psychology and organizational science; UNI, master’s in school counseling

What excites you about working at Nevada? I am excited to meet the students and help them grow socially, emotionally, academically and in their career development.

Who are your family members? Parents, Shelly and Loras; brother Dillon

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I love to read and watch the Hawkeyes and Packers.

Travis Temple

Age: 31

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Elementary assistant principal

Where were you raised? On a farm outside Crawfordsville

What is your education background? Wartburg College - B.A. in physical education/health with coaching, Viterbo University, M.A. in educational leadership

What other schools have you taught at? Janesville, K-12 physical education, ninth grade health, assistant principle/athletic director

What excites you about working at Nevada? Getting to work with a great group of administration, staff and students. I’ve heard lots of great things.

Who are your family members? Wife Morgan

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy playing and watching sports.

Justin Kuethe

Age: 25

Where were you raised? Readlyn

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Eighth grade special education and assistant football coach

What is your education background? UNI, teaching degree in K-12 physical education. Now am enrolled in Morningside University to get my special education degree.

What other schools have you taught at? Wapsie Valley - seven-12 special education

What excites you about working at Nevada? Getting to develop relationships in the school and community. I am looking forward to working with a great staff and helping the students learn and grow.

Who are your family members? Parents Kris and Todd, brothers Jared and Jaden

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I am a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan.

Olivia Denham

Age: 21

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Middle school health teacher, high school health and PE teacher, head JV/assistant high school volleyball coach

Where were you raised? Bondurant

What is your education background? Central College, B.A. in exercise science

What excites you about working at Nevada? Nevada is such a great school district, with an amazing staff and group of students. I’m excited to start building relationships as a first-year teacher at such an amazing place.

Who are your family members? Parents Darin and Sarah; brother Jaxon; sisters Hannah, Abbie and Macie

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I love anything to do with being outside, reading and movie nights are my absolute favorite.

Morgan Temple

Age: 29

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Second and third grade special education

Where were you raised? Ankeny

What is your education background? UNI - K-six elementary education with minors in K-eight and five-12 special education

What other schools have you taught at? Janesville - high school special education, middle school special educaation, K-four special education

What excites you about working at Nevada? I am excited to work with a team of special education teachers and to learn from them.

Who are your family members? Husband Travis

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I love going to new place, reading and going to country concerts.

Kasey Horn

Age: 34

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Kindergarten and first grade special education

Where were you raised? Iowa Falls

What is your education background? Buena Vista University - bachelor’s in elementary education, graceland University - master’s in special education

What other schools have you taught at? Des Moines Public School, special education; Clarke Elementary - special education; Iowa Falls Community Schools - fifth grade

What excites you about working at Nevada? I’m excited to have the opportunity to work and learn with some amazing teachers throughout the district.

Who are your family members? Keslee and Bennett

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I am a licensed sign language interpreter.

Janet Williams

What will be your role in the Nevada Schools? Associate at the elementary school

Where were you raised? Nevada

What is your education background?Nursing

What other schools have you worked at? I was the school nurse at Nevada for eight year, and at Iowa Falls for nine years

What excites you about working at Nevada? I look forward to returning to Nevada. Education has always been important to me, but life experiences have elevated the importance of education for all. I have made two trips to Nigeria in the past five years, which has helped me develop a passion for encouraging young learners.

Who are your family members? Husband Steve, daughter Kim, sons Tommy and James

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy biking, gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, travelling and music.

