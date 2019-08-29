The 2019 Lincoln Highway Days celebration will go down in history for many things — amazing weather; many activities and a carnival, all being moved back to the fairgrounds like it was in the olden days; one of the best rodeos in the state back for a second year; and an amazing parade, capped off by participation of a historic military convoy making its way through Nevada at just the right time! Put on by a committee of the Nevada Chamber of Commerce, the committee is always looking for more volunteers to help with this annual celebration. Call the Chamber (soon to be Main Street Iowa) office if you’d like to help volunteer at next year’s Lincoln Highway Days. Visit the Nevada Journal Facebook page to see three photo galleries from Saturday’s events and a video with one of the military convoy participants.