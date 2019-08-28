COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus School District high school students planning to take college credit courses at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties will need to cover any past due amounts before they will be allowed to apply for 2019-20 classes.

The Columbus School Board approved the action as part of a new memorandum of agreement with EICC during its regular monthly meeting Monday.

According to Superintendent Gary Benda and business manager Neil Mills, some students who have previously taken classes through the school’s College Connection program have not paid their outstanding debt for those classes and have already indicated plans to apply this year.

Under the program, the school district covers $250 of the tuition cost for the classes, with the student or parents picking up the rest. The 2019-20 fee for classes taken at the high school will be $168 per credit hour and $186 per credit hour for classes taken at a community college campus.

Mills said most of the classes are three credits.

The board unanimously agreed to make its decision retroactive, meaning students who accumulated unpaid bills from previous courses will need to repay that debt before they can apply for the program this year.

Meanwhile, the vote to finally approve the purchase of a new wheelchair bus for the district passed 3-2, capping more than three months of discussion and consideration over the issue.

The board initially agreed at its May 20 meeting to seek bids to replace its current wheelchair bus because of continuing mechanical and other problems with the vehicle.

However, when a single bid for $71,282 was presented to the board at its June 24 meeting, the issue was tabled over the cost and because transportation director Tyler Hinkhouse did not attend the meeting.

Hinkhouse also did not attend the July 15 meeting where a motion to purchase the bus failed on a 2-2 vote. Board members Eric Totemeier and Maria Gomez supported the purchase, while board member Bob Schwab and Wayne Finke opposed it. Board member Andy White was absent from the meeting.

At this Monday’s meeting, which Hinkhouse attended, White was also present and voted with Totemeier and Gomez in support of the purchase. Finke and Schwab continued to oppose the measure.

Hinkhouse indicated the bus from School Bus Sales, Waterloo, would not arrive until January or February.

In transfer action involving the district’s activity fund, the board agreed to transfer $2,286 from the General Fund to the Activity Fund retroactively for safety equipment. It also approved a $5,178 transfer from the General Fund to the Activity Fund to balance that account.

An $8,780 request from the district’s Special Education teachers to acquire a variety of technology equipment for special education students was also approved.

In other technology-related purchases, the board agreed to acquire 10 computer lab tables and 30 chairs to use at Roundy Elementary.

In final action the board:

• Held the second reading of its policy defining board powers; and the first reading of a policy relating to asbestos containing material;

• Approved offering staff flu shots this year;

• Tabled action on an updated handbooks covering classified staff, central office staff and administrative staff to provide board members with more time to study sections, especially those dealing with vacation;

• Received information on a senior parking space painting plan;

• Held a closed session to hold an employee evaluation.

The board also approved several personnel changes, including several new hires. One of the new hires was Lizeth Vergara, Spanish teacher, who will serve until a sexual exploitation case involving Spanish teacher Eusebio Jimenez Jr. is resolved. Jimenez, who is currently suspended by the district, was arrested a few days ago following a nearly 10-month investigation.