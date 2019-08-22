The Peru State College Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, R. Todd Simpson, has announced he will leave Peru State to join Missouri Western State University as the Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the MWSU Foundation. Simpson has served as CEO of the Peru State Foundation since 2010.

“The decision to leave Peru State was exceedingly difficult,” Simpson said. “My wife and I are both Bobcat alumni and we fully support the mission of the College and the vision of President Hanson.”

“Even so, Michelle and I are excited about the challenges and opportunities at Missouri Western. I look forward to supporting another open-access institution with a mission of transforming student lives.”

The President of Missouri Western State University, Dr. Matt Wilson, noted, “The University is excited to welcome Todd Simpson to the Griffon Nation. His skills and passion for higher education make him an excellent choice to lead Missouri Western’s advancement team.”

Simpson oversaw a new era of Foundation support and alumni engagement at Peru State. Annual giving doubled under his leadership, while at the same time, identified estate gifts topped $20 million. Simpson also guided the Foundation and College through three capital campaigns: helping to fund the Oak Bowl Football Stadium renovation, the new Campus Entrance project, and the renovation of the Performing Arts Center.

“Todd’s leadership propelled the Peru State Foundation to new heights in scholarships, educational program funding and capital expenditures,” said the Chair of the Peru State College Foundation, SaraBeth Donovan.

“We will miss him, but we’re excited for his opportunity with Missouri Western.”

Dr. Dan Hanson, President of Peru State College, added, “I am sad to see Todd leave. It has been a distinct privilege to learn from and work closely with him. I highly value his professionalism and his passion for Peru State College and our important mission.”

Simpson will stay with Peru State through September 15. Rebecca Jewell, senior advancement officer for the Foundation, has been named interim CEO. She will lead the day-to-day efforts of the Foundation while the Board of Directors conducts a search for Simpson’s successor.

Located in St. Joseph, Missouri Western enrolls approximately 5,500 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 120 majors and programs. Like Peru State College, Missouri Western is an open enrollment institution. The MWSU Foundation provides more than $1 million annually in scholarships and grants, in addition to funding capital projects.