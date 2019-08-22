On Aug. 19, 2019, Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann announces the body that was located Aug. 9, 2019, on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, under the rail road tracks across from River Rd. has been identified as Louisville resident, Lester D. Pasco (02-01-1945). Pasco was reported to have jumped in the Platte River from the Louisville bridge on Feb. 15, 2019. Water and air searches were conducted at that time, but Pasco was not located.

The responding deputies from Cass County and Sarpy County investigated the incident and did not find any evidence of foul play. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division further investigated the incident by obtaining subpoenas for Pasco's bank accounts and phone usage. DNA samples, dental records, and medical records were collected and entered into the National Center of Missing and Unidentified persons (NamUs).

Iowa authorities conducted an autopsy on the skeletal remains at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa. The Cass County Sheriff's Office was in contact with the Medical Examiner throughout the week regarding the autopsy and likelihood of identification.

On Aug. 18, 2019, the Medical Examiner's Office contacted the Cass County Sheriff's Office and advised the comparison of the dental records and the teeth, as well as past injuries and a particular surgery, confirmed the body was Lester Pasco. Pasco's family members were contacted and advised of the identification.