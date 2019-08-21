By Marlys Barker, Editor

On July 30, President Trump signed this into law: All service members who served after 1941 are now eligible to join the American Legion, regardless if it was wartime or not.


Tim Mclaughlin, currently post adjutant of the local American Legion post William F Ball Post 48, said this new law has great significance to the Nevada American Legion post. “It means (potentially) more members and an increased ability to serve the community,” he said. The William F Ball Post currently has 160 members.


Mclaughlin explained that with the president’s signature on the LEGION Act, the ongoing declared period of war was extended back to Dec. 7, 1941. “The Congressionally approved act is a way to honor thousands of veterans who were killed or wounded on duty during periods not previously considered a time of war.


With this act, he said, Congress has reduced the number of eligibility periods from seven to two. “They are April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941, and continuing,” Mclaughlin said. “No other restrictions are changed. Veterans who were honorably discharged, but whose service did not fall into the previously defined war eras, may now join The American Legion immediately.”


Mclaughlin and other Legion leaders are thrilled with the new law. “Finally, Congress has acknowledged the service and sacrifice of at least 1,600 veterans who died or were wounded in previously undeclared periods of war,” said American Legion National Judge Advocate Kevin Bartlett. “This new law honors the memories of those veterans, while allowing other veterans from those previously undeclared eras to receive all the American Legion benefits they have earned through their service.”


The LEGION Act – Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act – also redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates. The eligibility now spans from Dec. 7, 1941, until a time when the U.S. is no longer at war, as determined by Congress.


Congress had to change the Eligibility Laws, Mclaughlin explained, because the American Legion is a Congressionally chartered wartime veterans’ organization.


What is the Legion’s mission?


Mclaughlin shares the following information:


“The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.


“Hundreds of local American Legion programs and activities strengthen the nation one community at a time. American Legion Baseball is one of the nation’s most successful amateur athletic programs, educating young people about the importance of sportsmanship, citizenship and fitness. The Operation Comfort Warriors program supports recovering wounded warriors and their families, providing them with “comfort items” and the kind of support that makes a hospital feel a little bit more like home. The Legion also raises millions of dollars in donations at the local, state and national levels to help veterans and their families during times of need and to provide college scholarship opportunities.


“The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization with great political influence perpetuated by its grass-roots involvement in the legislation process from local districts to Capitol Hill. Legionnaires’ sense of obligation to community, state and nation drives an honest advocacy for veterans in Washington. The Legion stands behind the issues most important to the nation’s veterans community, backed by resolutions passed by volunteer leadership.”


What the American Legion needs


Mclaughlin said the American Legion’s success depends entirely on active membership, participation and volunteerism. “The organization belongs to the people it serves and the communities in which it thrives.”’


He encourages those who can now join the legion to give it due consideration. If interested in finding out more about membership, contact Post Commander Russ Cruse at 515-339-5644 or by Email: russandsheila@hotmail.com; or Post Adjutant Tim Mclaughlin at 515-291-3198 or by Email: tmclaugh20@hotmail.com. Or, he said, visit the Post on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays from 4-8 p.m.


Here is what our Local Post and Auxiliary Do


American Legion Post 48


Provides Honor Guard for Funerals with a Bugler at cemeteries


Works with the County VA Office to ensure that veterans receive the services they are entitled to receive


Helps with Memorial Day activities with members of the Patriotic Council - Avenue of Flags, Parade, Ceremony


Sponsors Fourth of July Activities


Post Flags in the City from May through November


Provides Color Guard for Home Football Games


Partners with schools for Veterans Day Programs


Assist Middle School with Veteran related programs


Provides a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Elementary School


Provides Flag Retirement (worn flag disposal ceremonies)


Co-sponsors a Boy Scout Troop


Sponsors an Essay and Speech Contest


Sponsors 3 Boys State Citizens -funds raised through Bingo


Provides 3 Scholarships - funds raised through Bingo


Assists with various needs in the community


Provides Memorial Services as needed


Provides assistance to veterans and their families as needed


Provides fellowship for veterans and their families


Promotes Legislative action for veterans rights


Provides durable medical equipment loans


Auxiliary


Supports the Legion and its programs


Teach Americanism and Patriotism to youth and adults in multiple venues


Provide assistance to State and Federal VA Hospitals and care facilities


Donates supplies to schools


Honors all school personnel during Education Week and at other times


Assists with local blood drives


Promotes and Distributes poppies


Assists in Memorial Day activities


Provides scholarships to veterans’ children


Sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest


Sends Junior girls to Girls State


Donates Funds or gifts for local veterans and families in need


Partners with the Legion in Veteran Day Programs


Helps with Fourth of July activities


Provides a Junior Program for girls 6-18


Participates in the Quilt of Valor Program


Donates funds to Homeless Veteran Programs


Purchases and gives gifts to veterans in care facilities


Sends cards to veterans


Sends care packages to active duty soldiers


Assists families of active duty soldiers


Gives out Blue Star Banners to families of deployed soldiers


Holds Memorial services as requested and for deceased members


Helps local disabled veterans


Supports Veterans Creative Arts Program


Provides Hall facilities for various activities and hosts a monthly dinner


American Legion members work together to support their local communities, focusing on services classified under the organization’s four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Children & Youth. Examples include: • VA volunteers: Millions of community service hours are logged by VA-trained volunteers, and more than $1.5 million is raised annually to assist VA hospitals in local communities. • American Legion Baseball: America’s pastime is played out on fields each summer, providing healthy, wholesome activity for young people, some of whom go on to play Major League Baseball. • Charities: The American Legion Family organizes fundraisers to secure scholarships for children, provide support and comfort for wounded service members, and distribute emergency aid for victims of natural disasters.