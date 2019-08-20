Retired teacher and administrator, Pam Nystrom, announced her candidacy for the Boone School Board.

Pam is a life-long educator. She started her career as a speech therapist, after earning her Master’s degree in special education where she taught for several years in Missouri.

A native of Iowa, she and her family returned to Boone in 1984. She served as a consultant for four years with Heartland AEA (Area Education Agency) and then started her teaching career with Boone schools in 1988.

Nystrom completed a Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 2002 and in 2003 began operating as principal for Page and Bryant elementary schools where she served for several years.

She then continued her career in education by serving in the Middle School and as Special Services/Curriculum Director in Central Office until retirement in July of 2013.

Since retiring she has not lost he love for education. She has been a substitute teacher for the Boone schools and Sacred Heart. As she humorously says, “I’ve gone to school every year since I was five.”

Her reasons for running revolve around children. She stated, “As educators we often say we want to do what is best for kids. My number one goal would be to support that ideal.

She says her motto is “ten good reasons and hundreds more.”

“I have three grandchildren and seven great nieces and nephews in Boone. The oldest is 14 and the youngest is one. I will have an interest in ‘what’s best for kids’ for a long time.” Four primary issues prompted Nystrom’s decision to run.

Seeing the construction of an early childhood building for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first graders is a project of great importance. Another very important project is hiring a new superintendent.

Nystrom believes that strong parent/school communication is a critical factor in successful schools. Also, ensuring that the teachers have the time, materials and support to implement quality instruction is necessary for student success.

“I have professional experiences and knowledge concerning these issues. I can bring a lot to the table,” she said.

Pam has been active in many community endeavors. Currently she is on the Boone County Endowment board. She is a volunteer with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program implementing the Red Cross emergency preparedness program, the Pillowcase project for all of Boone’s third graders and is an RSVP pen pal for Trinity and Ogden students.

She also a coordinator for a food support collaboration with the First Presbyterian Church, the Salvation Army and RSVP called Friday Food Friends, which provides weekly food packages to students in Head Start, and pre-k through fifth grade in all Boone Schools.

During the summer she is a docent at Mammie Eisenhower’s Birthplace and enjoys Boone High baseball game.