GRANGER - The City of Granger is pleased to announce GRANGER DAYS 2019. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Centennial Park. Centennial Park is located just off of Highway 141 in Granger across from Beneventi Chevrolet.

There are many fun events planned for people of all ages, which include Fireman Water Fights. Come watch volunteer fire departments from all over Iowa battle to push an empty aluminum keg on a high wire past the opposing team using only fire hoses! The water fights will begin at 1 p.m. on Sycamore Street (East of Assumption Catholic Church).

Other fun activities include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, dunk tank, petting zoo, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor fair, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton and the Happy Hour Band featuring David Watson, beer garden, food trucks, movie in the park and fireworks!

The party begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street.

A pancake breakfast, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, kicks off Saturday’s events from 8-10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 1904 Sycamore St. The 2nd Annual 5k/Fun Run registration is starting at 7:30 a.m. at Early Learning Center, 2200 State St. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Ave. The party begins, in the park, immediately following the parade. Saturday night will be topped off by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub and ending the party at 1 a.m.

The Centennial Park baseball diamond will be the place for endless kid’s games, jump houses and family friendly activities! Events include face painting, balloon artists and a clown juggler, just to name a few.

Wristbands are on sale now at City Hall, 1906 Main St., at the cost of $7 each. The price will go up to $10 each on the day of the event. Ages 2 and under are free!

For a complete list of times and events go to www.grangerdays.com.