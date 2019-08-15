Nevada Firefighters Inc.(501c3) has been awarded a $1,000 grant through the Ames Walmart Local Community Grants program. This grant will allow Nevada firefighters and EMS personnel to purchase a “Stop The Bleed” training kit to assist in educating citizens on how to recognize and treat life-threatening bleeding. For the same types of reasons that citizens learn CPR, recognizing and quickly responding to victims with uncontrolled bleeding can help save a life. The Nevada firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are excited to share this vital training with the community. Pictured are (from left) Nevada EMTs — Ray Beaty, Stephanie Badger, Carrie Brown and Jessica Lochart. Photo Contributed