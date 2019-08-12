The ground has officially been broken for the Perry Community School District’s industrial tech and wrestling/multi-purpose project. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, Aug. 12 at the Perry High School.

The district passed a $6.5 million bond referendum for the project in February. Work progressed through the spring before bids were awarded. Work recently got underway to clear cement from the parking lot near the high school.

Keep watching for more on the progress of the project at www.theperrychief.com.