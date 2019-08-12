Audra Jensen (36), an administrative assistant at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on August 9, 2019 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417).

Jensen has been employed by NDCS since June of 2012. She started as a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York. Just over a year later, she became an administrative assistant, also at NCCW. Jensen assumed her current role at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in August of 2016.

“Maintaining appropriate interpersonal boundaries is a key component to the safety and security of our facilities,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “Violation of those standards is taken very seriously and is not tolerated on any level.”

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.