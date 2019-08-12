As the educational campaign for the Healthy Life Center enters the bottom of the ninth, in efforts of securing enough “yes” votes for a $29 million bond referendum on Sept. 10, the Ames City Council will look to finalize a host of agreements with project partners.

On Tuesday, the City Council is set to approve final funding and tenant agreements with Healthy Life Center partners Mary Greeley Medical Center, Heartland Senior Services, Story County and a lease agreement with Iowa State University to build the center near the intersection of Scholl and Ontario roads.

The final funding streams for the $49 million project shows Heartland Senior Services at $3.5 million, Mary Greeley Medical Center at $7 million, Story County at $2 million and the city of Ames at $2 million.

An additional $5.5 million was raised in donations for a private fundraising campaign.

According to city documents, the decision to approve those memorandums Tuesday is to avoid delays in the construction if the referendum passes on Sept. 10.

As for the site agreement with ISU, if approved, the 53-year lease will commence on Oct. 1, and become home to the Healthy Life Center, barring an early termination agreement.

The city is obligated to pay the university up to $75,000, should the city decide that an existing direction sign at the corner of Scholl and Ontario needs to be relocated.

The estimated cost to property owners per $100,000 of assessed valuation, including debt payback for construction and an anticipated annual operational subsidy of $404,561, would be $44 per year for residential property owners, and $70 per year for commercial business owners and industrial property owners.

MetroNet set to present plans to build HTTP network in Ames:

The identity of the mystery internet service provider (ISP) that explored the possibility of investing a reported $30 million into a fiber-optic infrastructure in Ames has been revealed to be MetroNet, a privately-held company based in Evansville, Ind.

MetroNet will present its plan to the City Council on Tuesday, following the city’s decision to delay conducting a feasibility study to explore the option of an Ames-owned internet utility.

On June 25, the council asked city staff to extend an invitation to MetroNet, which has previously requested anonymity, to present their plan at a future city council meeting at the end of August.

According to city documents, MetroNet informed city staff it would withdrew from negotiations, if Ames initiated a feasibility study for its own network.

Additionally, MetroNet has invested further efforts in planning and designing an Ames network, and the company’s plans to enter the Ames market would only be hindered if the city restricted access to right-of-way or failed to process permitting applications during construction.

The city has also been contacted by an eastern-Iowa based internet service provider, ImOn Communication, on a potential partnership with the city to maintain and provide service to customers. According to city documents, ImOn did not indicate it was exploring the avenue for a retail service in Ames.

Ultimately, the city would still need to conduct a feasibility study to determine the market as well as a subsequent request for proposal to all prospective vendor interested in partnering with them.

The council is not expected to make a decision on MetroNet’s presentation at tonight’s meeting.