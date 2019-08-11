Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce will host a BUSINESS AFTER HOURS at the Missouri River Basin Lewis & Clark Interpretive Trail & Visitors Center in Nebraska City on Thursday, August 15. This BAH is a Birthday Party to celebrate the birthdays of William Clark (August 1, 1770) and Meriwether Lewis (August 18, 1774).

Experience what over 10,000 out-of-town visitors from all 50 states and over 30 foreign countries come to explore each year!

The event will feature free appetizers and a 6 p.m. presentation of "Return of the White Pirogue" by Corps of Discovery Reenactors, organized by Bill Hayes