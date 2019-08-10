DG’s Taphouse made a name for itself as a Main Street staple throughout the Ames community as a place to enjoy live entertainment from local and regional talent.

The self-proclaimed “premier rock club,” established in 2007 at 127 Main St., was a place where self-expression thrived. Musicians, poets and comedians claimed the stage four nights a week.

However, DG’s Taphouse, along with downtown’s Olde Main Brewing Company and Corner Pocket, permanently closed its doors in early May, after the owner of the three businesses agreed to a six-month suspension and voluntary surrender of the businesses’ alcohol licenses, as previously reported by the Tribune.

This, according to some former performers at DG’s Taphouse, left an open wound in the Ames’ arts community. Shows after the bar’s closing date were cancelled, and those who once called its stage home were left searching for new places to perform.

Music community loses a venue many knew as their ‘home stage’

Bryon Dudley was keenly aware of the closing of DG’s before he started planning the sixth anniversary for his Ames-based record label, Nova Labs. Both as a business owner and as a musician, he missed the place on Main Street where he felt so much at home, playing guitar and singing with bands such as Strong Like Bear and Liana.

DG’s was the bar where Strong Like Bear released its most recent CD, combined with a party celebrating Dudley’s birthday.

It was the venue that featured heavily in Nova Labs’ Uncertainty Fest, a multi-day music festival held in April for the past three years.

The Maximum Ames Music Festival (MAMF), which began in 2010 and will be held Sept. 5-8 this year, had also historically used DG’s as a main venue. Venues hosting festival performances this fall will include the Ames Public Library, The Angry Irishmen, Della Viti, Ames Vinyl Grind, London Underground, Time Out, Ames United Church of Christ, Morning Bell Coffee Roasters and the KHOI Radio studio.

Dudley helped organize MAMF last year, and that gave him an idea for where to hold Nova Labs’ anniversary party in late-July.

Dudley remembered how well the Ames Elks Lodge worked for a MAMF performance by a local performer, Leslie Hall, who did a live-audience recording for her Internet show, Yarn House Live.

“I was surprised by how well the Elks’ location worked as a venue,” Dudley said. “And since it’s in the downtown area, I thought it would be a great place to hold this year’s Nova Labs party.”

From the start, members of the Elks were good for collaboration, he said. Physically, the lodge offered a good space, with bars already in place, and the members were receptive to making the event go smoothly, even offering to prepare and serve a meal to partygoers, with free meals to kids 12 and under.

“It would be great to bring the Elks Lodge into the Ames downtown legacy if at all possible,” Dudley said.

But even as the Ames music community finds new digs for its gigs, there’s something intangible lost in the closing of DG’s.

The local music community tends to be a supportive one, blues musician Matt Woods pointed out, as he was preparing for a concert at DG’s in late-January to support the release of his new CD, “Tired and Dirty.”

“There isn’t that attitude of stepping on each other to get what you want,” Woods said. “There’s not a bunch of backstabbing. I mean, obviously, everyone wants to get noticed, but it’s a very supportive atmosphere in central Iowa, and especially in Ames. It’s a pretty special scene to be a part of.”

And DG’s was one of his favorite places to play.

“I kind of consider it my home club,” he said.

Recently, Woods performed at various venues in central Iowa, including a blues and wine festival in Collins on July 12. He’s slated to play in Ankeny on Sept. 5 and Des Moines on Sept. 8.

Ames Poetry Revival still searching for place to call home

Each month, on the first Tuesday, Ames Poetry Revival (APR) hosts a poetry slam where approximately 14 readers from across the community take the stage to compete.

For the past six years, that stage was at DG’s Taphouse. For many of the performers, it was like a second home.

“It had that kind of atmosphere, and so many connections were made,” said Anasia Sturdivant, one of APR’s organizers who regularly performs at and hosts the event. “If I had left town and then came back a year later, I would be looking for DG’s, not just APR. They were a pair. They were a part of us.”

APR is a spoken word poetry group “open to everyone and anyone who wants to participate,” where performers read two rounds of poetry, and judges within the audience score them between one and ten. The three poets with the highest scores win donated artwork.

The group was first established 18 years ago, and has seen its fair share of change throughout that time.

When it first started, and until 2007, the group performed at Boheme Bistro. After the venue closed, it moved to another business for a short time before landing at DG’s Taphouse. In May, the group learned DG’s Taphouse was closing.

“It hit kind of hard,” Sturdivant said. “When I found out, I just kept thinking, ‘where are we going to go?’ and ‘what are we going to do?’ It was all-hands-on-deck, and we were in a kind of panic.”

According to Sturdivant, she and other organizers learned about the bar’s closing shortly before APR’s May 7 poetry slam. Luckily, the event was able to still take place. However, it left organizers with no time to plan their next steps.

“We didn’t know where the June event was going to be. We had no idea what we were going to do,” she said. “It was defeating.”

Suddenly, Sturdivant said, the community that had been built over the years was disappearing. She said the organizers were “exhausted” and the venue closing was “like a nail in the coffin.”

They have continued searching for a new venue, performing at the Ames Public Library in the meantime, but with no luck.

“We’ve been bouncing around, talking to different venues, trying to figure something out. It’s about to be September, and it’s been since May. We still haven’t been able to find anywhere that we feel is going to bring in that same audience,” Sturdivant said.

Sturdivant said the group hopes to find an accessible and inclusive location that is open to all ages with adequate seating, within walking distance from a bus route, and lighting and audio equipment. Plus, she hopes it would provide the type of atmosphere “most poets expect when going to a poetry slam.”

The library meets many of APR’s requirements. Dallas Whitefield, an Ames poet who has performed regularly at APR for more than two years, said he was happy to see new faces at the June and July slams, who were unable to attend when it was held at DG’s Taphouse.

“I feel like it’s actually for the better,” he said. “The first time we had an event here at the library, we had a person under the age of 21, and we had a handicapped person show up. It was super cool, because I feel like it’s extending the reach of people who can come.”

Both Whitefield and Sturdivant agreed, however, that the atmosphere many poets came to enjoy at DG’s Taphouse is missing.

“The library has been so helpful,” Sturdivant said. “It’s a very inclusive library, and we love it. But we know that the audience that comes for poetry don’t all feel the same … DG’s Taphouse was a comfort zone, and we need to find that again.”

According to Sturdivant, the slam now starts at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than previous slams, due to the library’s hours. This, in addition to the atmosphere change, has deterred a number of former-regulars from attending the event.

What was once a packed room with 14 poets signed up to read, she said, has dwindled to a list of six or seven poets each month.

Today, there are still no defined answers regarding where APR will go from here. The September poetry slam will be at the library but beyond that remains a mystery. Sturdivant said she and other organizers are continuously looking for a new place for APR to call home, and she hopes to have answers soon.

Whitefield said he has faith APR will find a new location, and the community will thrive again without DG’s Taphouse.

“Consistency is by far the most important thing, and nobody likes change,” he said. “I’m hoping that, as we find a new place moving forward, the people who have stopped coming will start to show up more.”