The reality of Miracle League Field and all-inclusive playground becoming a part of Ames’ community took a step forward as members of The Ames Foundation, City of Ames and some donors broke ground for the park on Saturday.

More than 100 people from throughout the city showed up to the field and playground’s future location at Inis Grove Park, located at 24th Street and Duff Avenue in Ames. Construction is expected to complete in the spring, as previously reported by the Tribune.

For many who have been involved with the project since initial conversations began approximately four years ago, the long process to get to the groundbreaking ceremony was well worth it.

“This means a lot, it’s so exciting, and its not just for me, but for everyone involved,” said Sheila Lundt, board member for The Ames Foundation. “There have been so many people, and I can’t emphasize enough how many people have been involved. It’s been such a process to get to this point, but we’re just so happy for the people we’re building this for.”

The nearest cities with parks considered as all-inclusive are Ankeny, Urbandale and Des Moines. For many involved in the project, the idea of bringing one to Ames was enough to get the ball rolling.

“There are so many people in the community and our county that have disabilities, and they don’t have places to go,” said Keith Abraham, the director of Ames Parks and Recreation. “That is what got this started and we’ve heard all along from families and individuals with disabilities, that this should’ve happened a long time ago.”

In order for the new facility to be all-inclusive, it is required to have certain accessibility tools. The new field and park will include accessibility features such as ramps and padded surfaces, a music area, learning opportunities and even a “cozy dome” for children with autism who want to sit somewhere quiet.

On top of accessibility, the park will have a lot of space to move around so people do not feel too packed.

In respects to what the field would look like, Abraham said the planners wanted it to be unique, and not like the other parks in Iowa.

“We (told the designers of the project) that we want this unique, we want this to be unique to Ames, and we don’t want what other places have with the design and everything in the park,” Abraham said. “And excuse the pun, we’ve told them they hit a homerun.”

For the project’s donors, like Ames native and NBA player Harrison Barnes and his wife Brittany, getting involved in this initiative was a no-brainer.

“It was automatic,” Shirley Barnes, Harrison’s mother said on his behalf. “We thought it was needed in the community and we were just blessed to have the opportunity to help provide.”

Barnes was one of the lead donors of the project as he donated $300,000.

The Miracle League Field and Park is a two-part project that will cost a little over $2 million. The Ames Foundation was influential in assisting in the project’s fundraising, and with help from donors, the city and organizations has raised more than what is actually needed for the project.

For Lundt, this just opens the doors of making the park a little more accessible and a little bit cooler.

“One of the thing we’re looking at is a sensory plaza that’ll have something for people who are sight impaired. We want them to have the capability to feel different things like frogs or flowers, and smells like lavender,” Lundt said.

The idea of the park became possible in 2015 after representatives from Arc of Story County and Friendship Ark Homes, a non-profit group in response to the more than 500 with special needs who attend school in the Ames and Gilbert districts.