DES MOINES — Lily Carlson, 12, Burlington, did a tap dance routine in the Sprout division (ages 2-12) Thursday at the Iowa State Fair. Her routine advanced her to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 60th annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. She will perform again next week on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for 1:30 p.m. on August 18 at on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

More than $17,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.