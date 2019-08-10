America’s Small Business Development Centers in Iowa (SBDC) awarded Bark & Play Dog Daycare & Suites of West Burlington the winner of the SBDC’s statewide August Business of the Month Award.

Bark & Play Dog Daycare & Suites was established in 2014 by Ann March. She was working long hours in her previous job and found it difficult to find someone to care for her dog. She decided to solve the problem and opened a dog daycare, and has since added additional services including boarding suites, in-house dog baths, and even homemade dog treats. The business recently added a Bark Bus service that will pick-up and deliver dogs from daycare, boarding or bath services.

During the past five years, Ann has increased staff to 11 employees and has strong sales. She purchased the building she previously rented and built an addition for a play area and more boarding suites. Ann also takes time to give back to the community in many ways, including sponsoring food and fundraising drives for the Des Moines County Humane Society and Paws No-Kill Shelter in Fort Madison. She also led a CPR/first aid class for the area K9 law enforcement dogs.

Owner March said, “Thank you for all your help and continued support. The SBDC is a great resource for small businesses.”

For more information about Bark & Play Dog Daycare & Suites, visit http://barkandplaydaycareandsuites.com.

America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations. Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state.

For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call (515) 294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org, https://www.facebook.com/AmericasSBDCIowa, or https://twitter.com/IowaSBDC.