The Peru State football team will be faced with a solid slate of opponents in 2019. Their list of opponents includes four teams in the NAIA Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll which was released on Monday with an additional team which is receiving votes to begin the season. With fall practice getting under way later this week, the team knows what is ahead of them as they look to improve upon a 3-8 season.



The schedule changes a little for each Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) team this upcoming fall as Clarke (Iowa) will be in their first full year as a football program. With the addition of the Pride, the 2019 schedule is completely against Heart opponents. The first six games will be against south division opponents while the last five games will be against north division teams.



The Bobcats open their season against Missouri Valley at home on August 31 at 1 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl. At halftime, the annual Swenson Award will be presented to the top male and female student-athletes from 2018-19.



Peru State will be on the road the second week when they face Evangel in Springfield, Mo., at 6 p.m. The Crusaders are one of the four Heart teams in the preseason Top 25. Evangel comes into the season as the 18th-ranked team.



The following week, the 'Cats are at home hosting Benedictine on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. The Ravens enter the preseason as the second-ranked team which was where they finished last season in the NAIA. This week's special events will be recognizing the winter-spring student-athletes and donors who helped the College following the spring floods.



After a trip to MidAmerica Nazarene on Sept. 21 in Olathe, Kan., the Bobcats will host its homecoming game against Baker (Kan.) at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. The Wildcats are preseason ranked eighth after finishing fifth last season.



The final game against a south division opponent will take place on Oct. 5 when the 'Cats face the Eagles of Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo.



Following a bye week, the Bobcats will face their first north division foe. On Oct. 19, Peru State will be in Dubuque, Iowa, to face Clarke.



The following weekend will be Peru State's Hall of Fame Weekend. The opponent will be Culver-Stockton (Mo.). In addition, this will be the ESPN3 game which will begin at 11 a.m.



The 'Cats will spend two weeks on the road against two Iowa opponents. On Nov. 2, Peru State will be in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to take on William Penn. The Statesmen are receiving votes in the preseason poll. The following week, the Bobcats will be in Des Moines to take on Grand View. The Vikings are ranked 12th in the initial poll of the year.



The final regular season game will be at home against Graceland (Iowa). Prior to the 1 p.m. game, the seniors and parents will be honored.



The complete schedule follows and is also available on the athletic website at https://pscbobcats.com/schedule.aspx?path=football