Judge rejects dismissal request in trial of men accused of killing Edward 'Eddie' Breuer

A man charged with willful injury in the March beating death of a Burlington man will not be permitted to testify in the trial of two men charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

At the conclusion of the prosecution's case Wednesday against Majestic Alexander Malone and Markell Dishe Price, who are accused of killing Edward "Eddie" Breuer on March 17, Des Moines County District Court Judge Mark Kruse ruled defense lawyers could not call Stanley Baldwin as a witness.

Defense attorneys worked throughout the state's case to establish reasonable doubt by highlighting the participation of Baldwin, as well as then-15-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, in Breuer's beating.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown told Kruse he learned Baldwin, who faces trial later this month, planned to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Attorney Curtis Dial, who represents Malone, assured the judge Baldwin would not be asked any incriminating questions, only about his observations of events at 404 Acres St., where Breuer was killed.

Kruse, however, noted that based on testimony, Baldwin was present throughout the incident, and had a role in it.

"His assertion of the Fifth Amendment is certainly warranted here," Kruse said. "I don't see how he can testify to anything substantive in this case without incriminating himself."

Kruse previously rejected a defense motion seeking a ruling of not guilty and dismissal of the charges, arguing the state had failed to present evidence linking either Malone or Price to the murder.

"We do not believe the state has met its burden," Heidi Van Winkle, attorney for Price, told Kruse.

Court rules, Kruse said, required him to decide on the question in a manner "most favorable to the state."

Testimony earlier Wednesday as the state wrapped up its case was provided the three members of the Burlington Police Department.

Lead Detective Chris Chiprez, who has had a seat at the prosecution table throughout the trial, was called to testify on the investigation leading to the arrests of Malone and Price, as well as Baldwin, and the questioning of Laird.

At the Burlington Police Department, Chiprez swabbed blood from the back of Laird's right hand. Testimony Tuesday showed that blood belonged to Breuer.

Baldwin was arrested March 17 and his clothing and shoes taken for DNA analysis. Laird gave his clothes to police at this end of his interview that same day. The garments of both came back positive for Breuer's blood, testimony from an DNA analyst from the Iowa crime lab revealed Tuesday.

Search warrants executed at the homes of Price and Malone did not turn up any DNA evidence linking them to Breuer. Some of that evidence, including cheek swabs from both men on March 26, as well as boots taken from Price, were not sent to the crime lab for analysis until July.

Malone gave himself up to Burlington Police on March 21 after a cellphone ping determined his location in Burlington, Chiprez said. Price, whose cellphone pinged in the Chicago area, turned himself in at the Des Moines County jail March 25. His Burlington address was the same as Baldwin's, Chiprez said.

On cross-examination by Van Winkle, Chiprez said he did not call a number for Price given to him by Laird's mother, Jeanine Laird, prior to the arrest. He also did not obtain cellphone records for the phone Jeanine Laird was using while in Colorado on March 17, which Van Winkle got Chiprez to agree would have been a more reliable record of activity on that phone than screen shots of the call list on the phone.

Chiprez told Van Winkle that police had no physical evidence connecting Malone or Price to Breuer's beating or death.

Also testifying was Officer Jake Jenkins, who was the first officer on the scene March 17 and administered CPR to Breuer until paramedics arrived, described what he saw when he arrived, including the presence of Laird, as well as a white Chevy minivan later linked to Baldwin. Footage from Jenkins' body camera also was shown to the jury, in which Breuer could be seen lying motionless in the dirt, and then appearing lifeless as he was rolled over to begin chest compressions.

It was Jenkins who drove Laird to the Burlington Police Department for questioning. A frame from Jenkins' body camera video showed Laird with blood on the back of his right hand.

In other testimony Wednesday, Detective Josh Tripp addressed photographs he took of Breuer in the emergency department at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington after Breuer had been pronounced dead.

Dial attempted to introduce the 911 call by Owen Laird into evidence, but was denied after Kruse upheld an objection from Brown citing hearsay.

Kruse also ruled against Dial after an objection from Brown when trying to pin Chiprez down to the possibility security camera footage at the scene, as well as witness statements, allowed only a 68-second window for Malone and Price to have been involved in the beating.

On re-direct, Brown got Chiprez to agree neither Malone nor Price called 911, but Owen Laird did; and that both Laird and Baldwin remained at or returned to the scene when police arrived, but Malone and Price did not. Chiprez also agreed Laird did not attempt to hide or wash the blood from his hand, or destroy any evidence on his clothes.

On re-cross examination, Chiprez agreed with Van Winkle that no one else at the scene, including Laird's older brother, Evan Laird, called 911, either.

The jury started its day hearing from Gracie Gebhardt, the girlfriend of Bradley Levinson, who testified Tuesday about what he saw while at 404 Acres St. on March 17. Gebhardt was in the truck with Levinson when he gave Owen Laird a ride to the address, and was present in the truck through most of the incident involving Breuer.

Twice Wednesday, court officials had to deal with unruly behavior by supporters of Breuer. In the morning, according to a report from KBUR, two men were required to turn inside out T-shirts that contained messages the court found objectionable. The shirts, according to the radio station, said "Fly High, Fast Eddie."

In the afternoon, with the jury out of the courtroom, a deputy confronted two men who he said were addressing Price and Malone from the gallery.

The men were removed, one of them while uttering profanities and a threat should the two get off. The angry words continued outside the courtroom as police and sheriff's officials escorted them down the courthouse stairwell from the third floor.

After deferring on the trial's first day, defense attorneys will give their opening remarks at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Des Moines County Courthouse.