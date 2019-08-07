Lenora A. Henne, 91 of Syracuse, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1927 to John & Alma (Bohling) Bruns in Byron, NE.

Lenora married Donald Henne on June 29, 1948 in Nebraska City. She worked for the Auburn Sewing Room, Peru State Cafeteria and later retired from Wheaton Tubing. After retirement she opened up Lenora’s Boutique. She belonged to TOPS and enjoyed bowling, sewing, crocheting and animals. She loved her Lord and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

She is survived by her Children: Marty Henne & Fiancé Suzanne Day of Scottsdale, AZ, Donetta (Lee O) Thomas of Park Forest, IL; Grandchildren: Matthew (Cailin) Henne, Whitney Henne & Fiancé Jim Theisen, Haley Henne, Bruck Henne, Lauren Thomas (Tywan Bills), Rachel (Chad) Schinstock, Nick (Molly) Kepler; 10 Great Grandchildren; Niece: Dee Nincehelser & her son Darius.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Daughter & Son-in-law: Marsha and Gary Kepler; Daughter: Jodi Marie Henne; Grandson: Austin Thomas; and Brothers: Richard, Virgil & Verlin Bruns.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 9, at 2:00 P.M. at the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

