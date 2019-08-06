Democrat Ross Wilburn, running unopposed, easily won Tuesday’s special election in Iowa House District 46, winning 97.41 percent of the vote.

Wilburn received 1,204 votes to win the seat left open when former state Rep. Lisa Heddens stepped down after being appointed to the Story County Board of Supervisors. There were 32 write-in votes, which amounted to 2.59 percent of the vote. The results, posted on the Story County Auditor’s website, were unofficial.

The Story County Democrats issued a statement congratulating Wilburn on becoming the newest member of the Iowa House of Representatives.

“Ross Wilburn has spent his life serving his country and his community. He has shown his dedication as a member of the Iowa National Guard, a social worker with the Crisis Center, a City Council member and Mayor, and through his work as the Diversity Officer at Iowa State University,” the statement read. “He has the experience and commitment we need. The residents of District 46 can rely on Rep. Wilburn to show strength and character in the Iowa House as he works to address key issues like affordable healthcare, creating green jobs while protecting our environment, supporting education and standing up for worker’s rights. He knows that diversity is our strength. “

Wilburn was elected as Iowa City’s mayor in 2006. He moved to Ames in 2014 to become the Diversity Office at ISU. He had an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018.

Leading up Tuesday’s election, Wilburn cited overturning the privatization of Medicare, fighting climate change, increase investment in the state’s K-12 public school system, and a comprehensive mental health care system as his priorities should he be elected. He also indicated a desire to ensure a path for university students to continue their educational path and transition into the state’s workforce.

Heddens, who Wilburn is succeeding in the Legislature, also issued a statement, congratulating Wilburn.

“Even though Ross was unopposed, he still was out door-knocking, and listening to future constituents,” Heddens said. “Seeing him work this hard I know he’ll carry on this work ethic to the Statehouse.”

Iowa House District 46 is made up of all of Ames Ward 4 and most of Ames Ward 2.