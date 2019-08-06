Celebrate the National Park Service (NPS) by participating in a NPS tradition, the Campfire Program. On August 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Homestead Education Center learn the fascinating story of the Germans from Russia, a group that migrated from Germany to Russia before coming to the United States to take advantage of the Homestead Act. Sara Roberts of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will give a program on the group’s history.

Following the presentation the Windy River Dulcimers will give a musical performance. Windy River Dulcimers is a local group led by Forrest and Eileen Smith. They both teach the mountain dulcimer and perform widely throughout southeast Nebraska.

In the event of inclement weather, programs will be moved indoors. Visit https://home.nps.gov/home to learn more about the individual programs.

Remember, Homestead National Monument of America has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2019. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (Homestead National Monument of America).

Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit http://www.nps.gov/home/index.htm.