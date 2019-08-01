Narconon reminds families that abuse of Methamphetamine has become a national health problem alongside the opiate epidemic. Learn to recognize the signs of Meth abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk.

Visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/move-over-heroin-here-comes-meth.html to learn about the signs and symptoms of Methamphetamine abuse and the treatment available to those who are already addicted.



ADDICTION SCREENINGS

Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 877-841-5509



