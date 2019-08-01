August 1

Collective Goods will hold a book sale Thursday, August 1, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Boone County Hospital Atrium. Enjoy discounted books and gift items. Sponsored by the Boone County Hospital Foundation.

August 2

Ericson Public Library, in partnership with Westhaven Community Assisted Living, 112 W. 4th Street, will offer “Remembering the Apron” on Friday, August 2 at 2 p.m. AT Westhaven. Special guest Sheila Craig, a retired University of Minnesota Extension Educator from Preston, Minnesota and originally from Decorah, Iowa, will be presenting a nostalgic look at the apron by sharing 100 of her 400+ collection of aprons. She will address fabrics and trims, utilitarian uses by men and women, seasonal aprons, and how to decorate using various sewing techniques. Ericson Public Library patrons and the public are invited to attend this program with Westhaven residents and enjoy this unique opportunity to step back in time.

The Sleeping Angels Foundation is hosting their 2nd Annual Memory Walk on Friday, August 2nd at Goeppinger Field in Boone from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. For more information you can visit the Sleeping Angels Foundation Facebook Page or Contact Denise at sleepinganelsfo@gmail.com.

August 3

Ericson Public Library offers Quilts and Crafts on Saturday, August 3 from 9 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. in the second floor Meeting Room. The library provides this room the first Saturday of every month for people to work on current and ongoing quilting, sewing, and craft projects.

August 6

The Boone County Caregivers Support Group monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, at Westhaven Chapel. Register if you would like a RSVP respite volunteer to watch over your loved one by calling the RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Program at 433-7836.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the capture of Anne Frank, Ericson Public Library will be showing a movie on Tuesday, August 6 at 3 p.m. depicting her life. This movie is 3 hours long and will be held in the second floor Meeting Room. Oculus Go virtual reality goggles will be available from 3 - 7:30 p.m. to tour Anne Frank’s home and explore resources from the Unites States Holocaust Museum. The goggles will be available on the first floor.

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. for knitters, crocheters, and needle crafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and to chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the first floor Fireplace Room, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

August 7

The Pain Management Support Group monthly meeting will be at 9:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, in the Boone County Hospital 3rd Floor Pain Clinic Waiting Room. This group is for individuals with chronic pain. For questions, call (515) 212-1594.

Mama Milk Meet Up will be held Wednesday, August 7, 6 p.m., in the Boone County Hospital 1st Floor Conference Room. This a breastfeeding class for all nursing, pumping, and pregnant women and their support person. Hosted by the Boone County Hospital Family Birth Center and Mid-Iowa Community Action.

Ericson Public Library will be offering Micro Computer Programming on Wednesday, August 7 from 3 - 5 p.m. for children in grades third through fifth in the Children’s Department. The BBC micro:bit is a handheld, programmable micro computer that can be used for all sorts of cool creations, from robots to musical instruments as the possibilities are endless. The micro:bit has been provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A member of Ericson Public Library’s Teen Advisory Group (TAG), Leandra Hoversten, will be offering cribbage lessons on Wednesday, August 7 from 6 - 8 p.m. in the first floor Fireplace Room. Stop in for some basic rules and to play a game or two. Cribbage boards and cards will be provided, and this program is open to all ages. All attendees will receive a $10 gift card to Perfect Games in Ames.