Gene Johnson is introduced as Grand Marshal of the festivities at the opening ceremony. Gene accepted the honor from Shelley Gibbons on behalf of he and his wife, Dee.

Grace Koester, left, and Aiden Tjelmeland, far right are crowned “Little Miss and Little Mister Zearing” and Ellie Abrams, center, is Miss Zearing 2019. Grace is the daughter of Adam and Patty Koester; Aiden the son of John and Stephanie Tjelmeland; and Ellie the daughter of Zac and Sara Abrams.

The McCallsburg and Zearing Legion and the Colo-NESCO Marching Band lead the way as the parade begins.

Parade participant, Koda Fletcher, is along for the ride in this 1957 Dodge pickup.

Bubbles at the park fascinate Reagan Good of Zearing.

Chelsea Reischauer Huisman, along with her three sons, Tate, Teague and Jase, watch “Uncle Crish” play sand volleyball.

Jason Cronk of Colo prepares for the ever-popular BBQ competition.

Justin Walker, of McCallsburg, throws out a runner during the softball tournament Saturday.

Photos by Sandy Cutler