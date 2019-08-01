Lil’ Cubs enjoyed their very own RAGBRAI/Bicycle week. During the week, each child brought in a bicycle or scooter for the activities planned. One of their activities was decorating their bicycles and going on a bike ride down to Windsor Manor. At Windsor Manor, the children played Bingo with the residents. The children always love going there for a visit because they enjoy spending time with the “grandmas and grandpas,” and they always get cookies. Every free minute the classrooms were out riding around the parking lot just practicing all the safety tips they are learning. Another fun activity this week was that Sergeant Josh Cizmadia of the Nevada Police Department stopped out to Lil’ Cubs and spoke to the older classrooms about proper bicycle maintenance and safety when out riding around town. Thank you to the community for helping the children have such a fun week with their bicycles. Photos Contributed