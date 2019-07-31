The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), the only membership organization in the Nebraska dedicated exclusively to working with nonprofits, will host a free information and networking session Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City. The community is invited to attend to learn more about NAM, resources available for nonprofit assistance and what nonprofits are doing to improve the quality of life in their communities. “There are more than 13,300 nonprofits in our area – each trying to make a difference on their own. We bring them together so that each member can benefit from our collective strength,” said NAM Director of Membership and Operations Kelly Koepsell.

“By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, we help members focus their energy on the people and communities they serve.” NAM is a state association representing more than 650 nonprofit organizations throughout Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Registering for the event is requested but not required. Please register at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events.

About Nonprofit Association of the Midlands

Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) strengthens the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofits to enrich the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa. With NAM’s growing base of nonprofits, the organization is committed to: enhancing public recognition of the importance and role of the nonprofit sector; providing access to high-quality assistance and information on effective nonprofit management and practices; advocating on issues that affect the capacity of all nonprofits to address their communities’ needs; and fostering communication and cooperation among nonprofits. NAM also is recognized as the State Association for Nebraska by the National Council of Nonprofits, the nation’s largest network of nonprofits.