Ankeny’s Ridge Sports Complex will host 27 teams and 65 athletes competing in the Special Olympics Iowa State Softball Tournament and Skills Competition.

The Special Olympics Iowa State Softball Tournament presented by Sammons Financial Group (SFG) is slated for Saturday, August 3 at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny. The tournament will showcase the talents of 23 traditional teams and 4 Unified teams, while the softball skills competition will shine a light on the base running, batting, fielding and throwing skills of 65 athletes.



Rhonda Schwarzkopf, Director of Sports and Advanced Competitions shares, “The State Softball Tournament and Skills Competition is a blend of skill levels that bring a unique opportunity for athletes and spectators to experience all levels of softball skills and play.



Athletes from Ames, Anamosa, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Davenport, Des Moines, Fontanelle, Glenwood, Indianola, Iowa City, Leon, Logan, Mason City, Muscatine, Sheldon, Shenandoah, Sioux City and West Des Moines will travel to Ankeny to compete in the tournament and skills competition.



“We are excited to once again have tournament sponsor, Sammons Financial Group, supporting the tournament both financially and through providing the volunteers,” shared Schwarzkopf. “Sammons Financial Group volunteers bring a great atmosphere of support and excitement to the tournament that the athletes appreciate.”



The tournament begins at 8:45 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony, featuring the ceremonial first pitch, with games and skills competition beginning at 9:15 a.m. The 2019 Special Olympics Iowa State Softball Tournament is open to the public and spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend.