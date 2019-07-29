Ground breaking started early Monday morning as a team of construction workers manning a five-foot trench digger began pulling out soil for the Green Space project on 8th and Story.

This is phase one in a multi phase project that will start with cutting the appropriate trenches for electricians to run wiring for the grand stand, lights and plugin charging stations.

Fourth Ward City Councilman Terry Moorman is confident that next week passerbys will be very surprised by all of the big changes happening as Chad from Stecker Concrete and his team will begin the next phase of the Green Space construction.