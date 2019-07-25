The Otoe County Fair Parade will be July 27 at 4 p.m. Included in the Grand Parade will be the Veterans Parade which had been held on a separate night in the past.

The parade will follow the traditional route down Main Street, South on Walnut Street, and North on 3rd Street to the Fairgrounds where the rest of the evening's activities including a full rodeo and performance by popular band Two Way Crossing will commence.