WAUKEE — The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will host Public Safety Day from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The annual event aims to educate citizens about safety and to create a neighborly environment in which the public can interact with police officers and firefighters.

“This is such a powerful event for which our Waukee public safety departments partner to present,” said Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Sposeto. “Community members not only enjoy free, family activities, but they also take away real-life knowledge of how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

“The kids love getting to climb on fire trucks, spray the fire hose and run through the obstacle course which replicates a sort of rescue situation,” Waukee Fire Lieutenant Adam Hilgenberg said. “These activities help us get on their level and make them comfortable with us should they experience an emergency.”

Waukee Public Safety Day will feature an array of activities and demonstrations including:Interactive fire hose demonstrationsInflatablesThe Kids Firefighter Obstacle CourseK9 demonstrationsDunk tankFatal Vision GogglesSeatbelt rollover demonstrationGuests from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Waukee Family YMCA, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, Echo’s Cookie Shop and Westcom CommunicationsTours of the Waukee Public Safety Building and vehicles

Free food from Fareway, beverages from Atlantic Bottling and ice cream will be served. All activities will be held at the Waukee Public Safety Building, located at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.