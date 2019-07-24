The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that starting Wednesday, July 24, drivers can expect to no longer see the temporary traffic signal currently located on US-34/75 and N-1, near Murray. Serving as a temporary aid, the traffic signal was put at this location to better manage traffic flows following a significant increase in traffic in the area due to the closure of I-29.

Recent traffic counts were collected following the reopening of I-29, revealing a decrease in traffic with vehicle counts trending downwards closer to pre-flood conditions.

As a result of traffic decreasing, the temporary traffic signal on US-34/75 and N-1 no longer meets traffic signal placement requirements and will be removed. NDOT will continue to monitor traffic patterns on this segment of highway as drivers are reacclimated to this change.