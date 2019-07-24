In 1818, Karl von Drais, a noble German forest official, invented a wooden walking machine to help him get around his royal gardens faster. Patenting his design, this velocipede became the first commercially successful, two-wheeled, steerable, human-propelled machine. In 1865, pedals were introduced to the front wheel and both wheels were outfitted with metal tires. The velocipede now became commonly known as ‘the boneshaker’ for its very uncomfortable travels over cobblestone streets. A few years later, the velocipede evolved yet again into a high wheel (aka penny farthing) with a front wheel of great circumference so riders could travel farther and faster in one pedal rotation. The metal wheels had long spokes and now hard rubber tires for smoother rides.

It would be another fifteen years before English inventor, John Kemp Starley (later known as the Father of the Bicycle Industry) designed what we recognize today as the modern bicycle. In 1885, the Rover Safety Bicycle had two 26” wheels, a diamond shaped, drop frame and a rear-wheel, chain drive system. A few years later, Scottish inventor John Dunlop introduced the first practical pneumatic (i.e. inflatable) tires that he outfitted on his own son’s tricycle, and with that, the world began cruising full steam ahead. Not only was the bicycle providing momentum to social revolution, the advancements in its technology and engineering were now taking root in the budding automobile and aerospace industries.

For Brian Bowerbank, these great men came before his time but only by a few generations, laying the groundwork for which he continues today. A 1984 Burlington High School graduate, Bowerbank’s first introduction to the idea of riding a bicycle comfortably across any great distance came the summer of his junior year. He took a job at our family’s bicycle shop originally located on Kirkwood Street. Being a neighborhood shop, there was never any shortage of children coming and going. Bowerbank laughed when recalling my father having ‘eyes on the back of his head.’ “I remember Leroy having a bike mirror attached to his eyeglasses. He always knew what was not only going on in front of him but behind him as well.”

That summer was Bowerbank’s first introduction to RAGBRAI. The enthusiasm was pretty cool, because it seemed like all the adults left to ride RAGBRAI and left him in the office and he liked the added responsibility of holding down the fort. In his words, “It was kind of a fun week.”

Upon graduation, Bowerbank relocated to California and joined the United States Marines serving for 4-years. He then joined Parker Hannifin doing defense work in their aerospace division, relocating to Indianapolis in 1992 where he resides today. Bowerbank now works for the Rolls-Royce Corporation testing turbine engines and jet propulsion systems for the B22 fighter.

A few years ago, Bowerbank’s good friend and coworker, Russ McCall and his wife Charlotte, who had ridden RAGBRAI in 2016 and 2017, were talking about the ride and it stirred his interest in making the journey. Bowerbank made a promise to himself to finally do the ride should it pass through Burlington. When he learned this past winter his hometown was on the route, he couldn’t pass on the opportunity. As to what club to ride with, well, nearly forty years have past since that memorable summer at our family’s bike shop on Kirkwood Street, with a boss who always had his eye on him, Bowerbank knew exactly who to call.

Tyler Bickel is owner of Bickel's Cycling and Fitness in West Burlington and is chronicling the 2019 RABGRAI ride.