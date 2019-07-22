A father to six children has died after a wave hit him at a North Carolina beach, pushing him into the sand and breaking his neck.

Lee Dingle, 37, was playing at Oak Island with three of his children when the accident happened, TV station WECT reports.

In addition to breaking his neck, WECT reports the force of the wave caused Dingle's throat to swell, cutting off the flow of oxygen to his brain. He died a day later.

“We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we’ve been together ever since,” Shannon Dingle, his wife, wrote on Facebook. “I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37. I don’t know how to be a grownup without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to.”

A GoFundMe account set up to benefit Dingle's wife and children had already raised nearly $200,000 as of midday Monday.