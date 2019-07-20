The next date for the Nebraska City Farmer’s Market is Thursday, July 25. The Market is located in the Memorial Building parking lot and features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The July 25 Farmer’s Market sponsor is Morton Place. Employees will be at the Farmer’s Market with free sno cones for Market attendees.

The Farmer’s Market is open from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August in the Memorial Building parking lot at the corner of 8th Street and 1st Corso in Nebraska City